The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford made his first appearance since late January in Saturday’s 122-110 home loss to the Houston Rockets. Langford, who missed 16 straight games due to a hip injury, had three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in the defeat. He was 1 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one turnover and one foul in 13 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20 minutes while starting 19 of 33 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 64.1 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (16-49) are scheduled to host Denver at 8 p.m. Friday night, Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Sunday, Orlando at 8 p.m. Tuesday and Dallas at 8:30 p.m. next Wednesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.