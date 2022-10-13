The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Tuesday, Langford scored 11 points, shooting 5 of 6 from the field in the Spurs' preseason game victory against Utah. It was Langford's highest scoring total of the preseason, as the Spurs defeated the Jazz 111-104.
Langford played 14 minutes, grabbing one rebound and tallying one assist in the contest.
