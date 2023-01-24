The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Tuesday, Langford tallied two points, five rebounds and two assists in San Antonio’s 106-98 victory over visiting Brooklyn. He was 1 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while committing one foul and one turnover in 17 minutes of action.
Last Friday night, Langford had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and one blocked shot in the Spurs’ 131-126 loss to the L.A. Clippers. He was 6 for 10 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, while committing two fouls and one turnover in 27 minutes.
On Monday night, Langford recorded 12 points, four rebounds and two assists in San Antonio’s 147-127 loss at Portland. He was 5 for 6 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 1 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and one turnover in 25 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting 19 of 32 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (14-33) visit the L.A. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. tonight and the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. Thursday night before hosting Phoenix at 8 p.m. Saturday and Washington at 8 p.m. Monday.
