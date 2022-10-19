The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford scored four points off the bench in the Spurs’ season-opening 129-102 loss to the visiting Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. In nine minutes of action he was 2-for-5 from the field.
Langford averaged three points, one rebound and 12.4 minutes over San Antonio’s five preseason games. He went 7 for 17 from the field (41.2 percent), including 0 of 4 from 3-point range.
Last season, Langford averaged 4.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 16.1 minutes per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range, and 54.8 percent from the free throw line over 48 games (44 with Boston and four with San Antonio).
Langford and the Spurs (0-1) visit the Pacers at 7 p.m. Friday night in their only trip to the Hoosier state this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.