The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford didn’t get off the bench in San Antonio’s 114-105 win at Philadelphia on Saturday, but Monday night he played the final 26.7 seconds of the Spurs’ 115-106 victory at Minnesota.
Then Langford, who celebrated his 23rd birthday Tuesday, tallied four points, one rebound and one assist off the bench in San Antonio’s 134-122 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night. He was 2-for-4 from the field and committed one foul and one turnover in 16 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging two points per game.
Langford and the Spurs (3-2) next host the Chicago Bulls at 8:30 p.m. Friday night and the Timberwolves at 7 p.m. Sunday (NBATV).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.