The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
Last Wednesday, Langford had three points and one steal off the bench in Boston's 119-100 win at Indiana. He hit his lone field-goal attempt, a 3-pointer, and also committed one foul in three minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford had one point, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot off the bench in the Celtics' 111-99 loss at Philadelphia. He was 0-for-2 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 16 minutes of action.
Saturday night, Langford didn't get off the bench in Boston's 114-112 home win over Chicago.
Monday afternoon, Langford did not score in five minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 104-92 home victory over New Orleans. He was 0-for-2 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, in the win.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 18 minutes per game while shooting 41.2 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, and 64 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (23-22) are scheduled to host Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. tonight (ESPN) and Portland at 7:30 p.m. Friday night before visiting Washington at 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, then hosting Sacramento at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
