The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Wednesday, Langford tallied five points and three rebounds while making his second start of the season for San Antonio in its 143-100 loss to Toronto. He went 2-for-6 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, while also committing one turnover and four fouls in 16 minutes of action.
Langford has missed the Spurs’ last three games — a 113-106 loss to the L.A. Clippers last Friday, a 126-101 defeat at Denver this past Saturday and a 115-109 setback to the Nuggets on Monday — with a toe injury.
So far this season, Langford is averaging four points, 2.2 rebounds and 15 minutes while starting two of five games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 50 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (5-6), who have lost four in a row, will host Memphis at 8 p.m. tonight and Milwaukee at 8 p.m. Friday before visiting reigning world champion Golden State at 10 p.m. Monday.
