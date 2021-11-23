The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford went scoreless, but had five rebounds off the bench in Boston’s 110-99 loss at Atlanta on Wednesday night. He was 0-for-2 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing one turnover in 14 minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford had two points, five rebounds and one steal off the bench in the Celtics’ 130-108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. He was 0-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one foul and one turnover in 22 minutes of action.
Saturday, Langford had two points off the bench in Boston’s 111-105 home win over Oklahoma City. He was 1-for-1 from the field and committed one foul in eight minutes of action.
Monday night, Langford tallied 10 points, five rebounds, two steals and one assist off the bench in the Celtics’ 108-90 victory over visiting Houston. He was 4-for-9 from the field, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range, and also committed one foul in 20 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 18.4 minutes per game while shooting 40 percent from the field, including 42.3 percent from 3-point range, and 66.7 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (10-8) will host Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. tonight (ESPN) before visiting San Antonio at 8:30 p.m. Friday night and Toronto at 6 p.m. Sunday.
