The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford has missed the past seven games with a hip injury.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting 19 of 32 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (14-40), who have lost 10 in a row, will visit Detroit at 7 p.m. Friday, Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Cleveland at 7 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.