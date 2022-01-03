The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Last Friday, Langford scored a season-high 16 points (one shy of his career-high) while also collecting three rebounds, two steals and one assist in Boston’s 123-108 home win over the Phoenix Suns. He was 6 for 10 from the field, including 2 of 5 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the free throw line in 23 minutes of action.
Langford missed the Celtics’ 116-111 overtime win Sunday due to illness.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 5.3 points, 3.2 rebounds and 19.9 minutes per game while shooting 41.5 percent from the field, including 32.3 percent from 3-point range, and 65.2 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (18-19) next host San Antonio at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night before visiting the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night (TNT), then hosting the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night (NBATV). Boston will host the Indiana Pacers at 7:30 p.m. next Monday night before visiting the Pacers two nights later.
