The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford scored six points, snared one rebound and recorded one steal off the bench in Boston’s 115-83 loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors last Friday night. He was 2 for 5 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and also had a pair of turnovers in 16 minutes of action.
Langford then sat out Sunday’s 107-97 win at Houston and Monday night’s 140-129 overtime triumph at Charlotte due to calf tightness.
So far this season Langford, who turned 22 Monday, is averaging eight points, two rebounds, one steal and 19.5 minutes per game while shooting 54.5 percent from the field, including 66.7 percent from 3-point range.
The Celtics (2-2) host Washington at 7:30 p.m. tonight before visiting the Wizards at 5 p.m. Saturday, then hosting the Chicago Bulls at 7:30 p.m. Monday.
