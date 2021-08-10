The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
He’s currently playing for the Celtics’ Summer League team in Las Vegas.
Tuesday, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard tallied eight points, one rebound and one assist in Boston’s 107-82 win over the Denver Nuggets. Langford finished 2 for 4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from the free throw line in 19 minutes, 30 seconds of action.
He had likely the highlight of the game, and one worthy of the ‘SportsCenter’ Top 10, with a thunderous, one-hand slam dunk over Denver’s Davon Reed.
The Celtics face Orlando at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) and Philadelphia at 5 p.m. Saturday.
