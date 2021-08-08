ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
He's currently playing for the Celtics' Summer League team in Las Vegas.
Sunday, the 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 11.1 seconds left in Boston's 85-83 victory over Atlanta. Langford tallied 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in the win. He went 4-for-9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line in 30 minutes, 51 seconds of action.
The Celtics face Denver at 7 p.m. today (ESPNU), Orlando at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2) and Philadelphia at 5 p.m. Saturday.
FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/ZjfCqaLsH3— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 8, 2021
