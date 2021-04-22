The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in each of the Celtics’ past two games. First, he tallied two points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 21 minutes off the bench in Boston’s 102-96 loss to Chicago on Monday night. He was 1 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range. Then on Thursday, Langford contributed two points, one rebound and one blocked shot while notching his second start of the season (and the fourth of his career) in the Celtics’ 99-86 victory over visiting Phoenix. He was 1 for 4 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, as Boston won for the seventh time in its last eight games.
In the 10 games since returning from injury and illness, Langford is averaging 2.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.3 percent from 3-point range for the Celtics, who are 8-2 in those contests.
Boston (32-27) visits Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) and Charlotte at 1 p.m. Sunday (ESPN) before hosting Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.