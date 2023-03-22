The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford has seen action in three recent games.
Last Wednesday, he started and tallied 17 points, four rebounds and one blocked shot in the Spurs’ 137-128 overtime loss to Dallas. Langford was 5 for 10 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the free throw line while committing three fouls in 21 minutes
Sunday, he had seven points, one steal and one rebound off the bench in San Antonio’s 126-118 win over Atlanta. Langford was 3 for 3 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line in 21 minutes.
Tuesday night, he started and collected two rebounds, two assists and a steal in the Spurs' 119-84 loss to New Orleans. Langford was 0 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, while committing three fouls and one turnover in 21 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting 21 of 37 games. He’s shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including 26.9 percent from 3-point range, and 68.1 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (19-53), who visited Milwaukee on Wednesday night, are scheduled to visit Washington at 7 p.m. Friday night and Boston at 6 p.m. Sunday.
