The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford tallied 10 points, three rebounds and one steal off the bench in Boston’s season-opening 138-134 double-overtime loss to the host New York Knicks on Wednesday night. He was 4 for 6 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and also had a trio of turnovers in 23 minutes of action.
Langford and the Celtics (0-1) host Toronto at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
