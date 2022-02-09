The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
Last Friday night, Langford netted nine points off the bench in Boston's 102-93 win at Detroit. He was 3 for 7 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 4 from the free throw line in 19 minutes of action.
Sunday, Langford had eight points off the bench in the Celtics' 116-83 victory at Orlando. He was 3 for 4 from the field, including 2 of 2 from 3-point range, in only six minutes of action.
Tuesday night, Langford went scoreless off the bench but did grab a rebound in Boston's 126-91 win at Brooklyn. He missed his only shot, which was a 3-pointer, and both of his free throw tries while committing one turnover and one foul in 12 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.7 points, 2.4 rebounds and 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 42.9 percent from the field, including 34.9 percent from 3-point range, and 58.8 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (31-25), who have won six straight, are scheduled to host Denver at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (NBATV) and Atlanta at 2 p.m. Sunday (ABC) before visiting Philadelphia at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night (TNT) then hosting Detroit at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.
