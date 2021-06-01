The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in each of the Celtics’ last two playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets.
On Sunday, Langford netted nine points to go along with one rebound and one assist while starting in Boston’s 141-126 loss to Brooklyn in Game 4 of the first-round Eastern Conference Playoff series. He was 2-for-6 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free throw line.
On Tuesday night, Langford had 17 points, two assists, two steals, two blocked shots and a rebound in the Celtics’ season-ending 123-109 loss at Brooklyn in Game 5 of the playoff series. He was 7 for 12 from the field, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range in the game.
In the 18 games during the regular season, Langford averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Celtics. In the postseason, he averaged 8.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists while starting twice for Boston.
