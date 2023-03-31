The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford has seen action off the bench in a pair of games this week.
Sunday, he tallied eight points, two rebounds and two steals in the Spurs’ 137-93 loss at Boston. He was 3 for 6 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line in 19 minutes of action.
Wednesday, he had nine points, five rebounds and an assist in San Antonio’s 128-117 home loss to Utah. He was 4 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, while also committing two fouls in 18 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 20.1 minutes while starting 21 of 39 games. He’s shooting 47.8 percent from the field, including 28.1 percent from 3-point range, and 67.3 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (19-57), who visited Golden State on Friday night, visit Sacramento at 6 p.m. Sunday and Phoenix at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
