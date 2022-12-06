The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Wednesday, Langford had a season-high 14 points to go along with eight rebounds and one assist off the bench in San Antonio’s 119-111 loss at Oklahoma City. He was 6 for 9 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing two fouls and one turnover in 21 minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford tallied 10 points and four rebounds off the bench in the Spurs’ 117-99 loss to New Orleans. He was 3 for 7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the throw line while also committing three fouls in 22 minutes.
Sunday, Langford scored three points off the bench in San Antonio’s 133-95 home loss to Phoenix. He was 1 for 1 from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line while committing two fouls over eight minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 18.1 minutes while starting two of 13 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 64.7 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (6-18), who have lost 11 in a row, will host Houston at 8:30 p.m. Thursday night before visiting Miami at 5 p.m. Saturday, then hosting Cleveland at 8:30 p.m. Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.