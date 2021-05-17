The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in each of the Celtics’ past two games.
First, he tallied eight points, two assists, one rebound, one steal and one blocked shot in 21 minutes off the bench in Boston’s 124-108 win at Minnesota on Saturday afternoon. He was 3-for-5 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. Then Sunday, Langford scored a career-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds, one assist and one steal while starting (for the fourth time this season and the sixth time in his career) and playing 34 minutes in the Celtics’ regular-season ending 96-92 loss at the New York Knicks. He was 5-for-11 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the free throw line.
In the 18 games since returning from injury and illness, Langford is averaging 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Celtics.
Boston (36-36) will host Washington (34-38) at 9 p.m. Tuesday night (TNT) in the NBA Play-In Tournament. If the Celtics win they’ll secure the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
