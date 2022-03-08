The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, was recently traded from the NBA’s Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford finally made his debut for San Antonio on Monday night, when the Spurs defeated the visiting Los Angeles Lakers 117-110. The victory was the 1,335th for San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich, who tied Don Nelson’s NBA record.
Langford had seven points and one rebound off the bench. He was 3-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 1 for 4 from the free throw line in 16 minutes of action against the LeBron James-less Lakers.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 16.5 minutes per game while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, including 34.5 percent from 3-point range, and 55.3 percent from the free throw line.
The Spurs (25-40), who are in the early part of a seven-game homestand, host Toronto at 8:30 p.m. tonight, Utah at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Indiana at 8 p.m. Saturday and Minnesota at 8:30 p.m. Monday.
