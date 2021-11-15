The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his third year with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
Langford scored six points, snared one rebound and blocked one shot off the bench in Boston’s 104-88 victory over visiting Toronto last Wednesday night. He was 2-for-6 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, while also committing two fouls in 19 minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford tallied two points and one rebound off the bench in the Celtics’ 122-113 overtime victory over defending world champion Milwaukee on Friday night. He went 1-for-4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing one foul in 19 minutes of action.
Then Saturday night, Langford had five points and six rebounds off the bench in Boston’s 91-89 loss at Cleveland. He was 2 for 5 from the field and 1 of 1 from the free throw line in 29 minutes of action.
Monday night, Langford had one point, three rebounds, two assists and two steals off the bench in the Celtics’ 98-92 win at Cleveland. He was 0 for 1 from the field and 1 of 4 from the free throw line in 15 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 19.4 minutes per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, including 47.4 percent from 3-point range, and 57.1 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (7-7) visit Atlanta at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night before hosting the L.A. Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) and Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. They’ll then host Houston at 7:30 p.m. next Monday night.
