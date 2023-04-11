The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford saw action off the bench in each of the Spurs’ final three games of the regular season.
First, he finished with four points, three rebounds, three assists and one steal in San Antonio’s 129-127 win over Portland last Thursday. He was 2 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing three turnovers and one foul in 18 minutes of action.
This past Saturday, he tallied five points and one steal in the Spurs’ 151-131 loss to Minnesota. He was 1 for 4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the free throw line while committing one turnover in 19 minutes.
On Sunday, Langford had five points and one rebound in San Antonio’s 138-117 win at Dallas. He was 1 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line in 15 minutes.
For the season, Langford averaged 6.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.6 minutes while starting 21 of 43 games. He shot 46.7 percent from the field, including 26.2 percent from 3-point range, and 69.6 percent from the free throw line.
The Spurs finished the season 22-60, which tied Houston for the worst record in the Western Conference.
