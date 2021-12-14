The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, is in his third year with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
Saturday night Langford had six points, seven rebounds and one blocked shot off the bench in Boston's 111-90 loss at Phoenix. He was 3-for-7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing a pair of fouls in 23 minutes of action.
Then Monday night Langford tallied seven points, three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot off the bench in the Celtics' 117-103 victory over visiting Milwaukee. He was 3-for-7 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range, in 17 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging five points, 3.2 rebounds and 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 42.4 percent from the field, including 39 percent from 3-point range, and 69.2 percent from the free throw line.
The Celtics (14-14) host Golden State at 7:30 p.m. Friday night (ESPN), the New York Knicks at 7 p.m. Saturday night (NBATV), the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. Monday night (NBATV) and the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday night.
