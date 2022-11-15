The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is beginning his fourth NBA season, and his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Wednesday, Langford tallied six points, two rebounds and one assist off the bench in San Antonio’s 124-122 overtime loss to Memphis. He was 2 for 4 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while committing one foul in 21 minutes of action.
Two nights later, Langford recorded four points, one rebound, one blocked shot and one steal off the bench in the Spurs’ 111-93 victory over visiting Milwaukee. He was 2 for 5 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while also committing three fouls and two turnovers in 17 minutes of action.
Langford then missed San Antonio’s 132-95 loss at Golden State on Monday night and its game against Portland on Tuesday night as he was in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.3 points, two rebounds and 16.3 minutes while starting two of seven games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 41.9 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (6-8), who visited Portland on Tuesday night, continue their West Coast road swing with games at Sacramento on Thursday, at the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday and at the L.A. Lakers on Sunday night.
