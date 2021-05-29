The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA's Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in each of the Celtics' last two playoff games against the Brooklyn Nets.
On Tuesday night, Langford had four points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench in Boston's 130-108 loss at Brooklyn in Game 2 of the first-round Eastern Conference series. He was 2-for-7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range.
Then Friday night, Langford tallied six points, six rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 125-119 victory over the visiting Nets in Game 3 of the series. He was 2-for-7 from the field, including 2 of 6 from 3-point range. He also had a game-best plus-21 rating.
In the 18 games during the regular season, Langford averaged 3.1 points and 1.9 rebounds for the Celtics.
Boston will host Brooklyn at 7 p.m. Sunday night (TNT) in pivotal Game 4 of the series.
