The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout, a 6-foot-5, 216-pound shooting guard, was recently traded from the NBA’s Boston Celtics to the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford, who has been sidelined by injury much of the time since being traded, made his second appearance with the Spurs in their 113-92 victory over visiting Portland on Sunday. He went scoreless, while grabbing a rebound and dishing out an assist, in five minutes of action off the bench. Langford missed his lone shot, a 3-pointer.
He then made his third appearance in San Antonio’s 127-121 loss at Minnesota on Thursday night. Langford finished with three points, one rebound, one assist and one steal off the bench. He was 1-for-1 from the field, hitting a short bank shot, and was 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 11 minutes of action.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 4.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 16.2 minutes per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field, including 34.1 percent from 3-point range, and 55 percent from the free throw line.
The Spurs (34-46), who have won seven of their last nine games, host Golden State at 8:30 p.m. tonight (NBATV) before closing out the regular season at Dallas at 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.
