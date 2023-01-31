The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Langford has missed the past four games with a hip injury.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 20.2 minutes while starting 19 of 32 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 49 percent from the field and 64.9 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (14-37) will host Sacramento at 8 p.m. tonight and Philadelphia at 8 p.m. Friday night before visiting the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. Monday night.
