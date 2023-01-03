The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
On Dec. 27, Langford played eight scoreless minutes off the bench in San Antonio’s 130-114 loss at Oklahoma City. He was 0-for-3 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and dished out one assist.
Two nights later, Langford had a career-high 23 points to go along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals in the Spurs’ 122-115 victory over the visiting New York Knicks. He was 11 for 16 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, while also committing one foul and one turnover in 28 minutes of action.
Last Saturday, Langford had two assists while starting in San Antonio’s 126-125 loss to visiting Dallas. He was 0 for 6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, while committing one personal foul in 17 minutes.
Monday night, Langford contributed eight points, three rebounds and one steal off the bench in the Spurs’ 139-103 loss at Brooklyn. He was 4 for 8 from the field while committing one turnover in 17 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 6.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, one assist and 19.3 minutes while starting nine of 22 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 48.8 percent from the field and 68 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (12-25) visit the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. tonight before hosting Detroit at 8 p.m. Friday and Boston at 6 p.m. Saturday then visiting Memphis at 8 p.m. next Monday.
