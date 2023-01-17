The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his fourth NBA season, his second with the San Antonio Spurs.
Last Wednesday, Langford tallied three points, three assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot in San Antonio’s 135-129 loss at Memphis. He was 1 for 7 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, while also committing two fouls in 18 minutes of action.
Friday night, Langford had 11 points, two assists and one rebound in the Spurs’ 144-113 loss to reigning champion Golden State in front of an NBA-record crowd of 68, 323 at the Alamodome. He was 4 for 7 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 of 8 from the free throw line while committing one foul in 18 minutes.
Sunday, Langford recorded three points and one assist in San Antonio’s 132-119 loss to Sacramento. He was 1 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 1 from 3-point range, in 17 minutes.
So far this season, Langford is averaging 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.9 minutes while starting 16 of 29 games for San Antonio. He’s shooting 48.4 percent from the field and 63.9 percent from the free throw line.
Langford and the Spurs (13-31), who hosted Brooklyn on Tuesday night, entertain the L.A. Clippers at 8 p.m. Friday before visiting Portland at 10 p.m. Monday and the L.A. Lakers at 10:30 p.m. next Wednesday.
