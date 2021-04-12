The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his second season with the NBA’s Boston Celtics.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard saw action in each of the Celtics’ past two games, both victories. First, he tallied two points, on 1 for 3 shooting, in five minutes off the bench in Boston’s 145-136 overtime win over the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday. Then on Sunday, Langford contributed five points and five rebounds in 16 minutes off the bench in the Celtics’ 105-87 triumph at Denver. He was 1 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 of 3 from the free throw line.
In the five games since returning from injury and illness, Langford is averaging 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.9 percent from 3-point range for Boston, which is 4-1 in those contests.
The Celtics (28-26) visit Portland at 10 p.m. tonight (TNT) and the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. Thursday night (TNT) before hosting the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC).
