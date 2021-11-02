The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had three catches (on five targets) for 24 yards, while rushing twice for 1 yard, in Arizona’s 24-21 home loss to the Green Bay Packers last Thursday night.
So far this season, Moore has 29 receptions on 36 targets for 327 yards and one touchdown to go along with 11 rushes for 61 yards. He also has returned six kickoffs for 123 yards and 15 punts for 131 yards.
The Cardinals (7-1) visit San Francisco (3-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.