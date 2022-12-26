The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his second year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver was placed on injured reserve (due to a groin injury), ending his season, on Dec 14.
Moore finished his second season with 41 catches (on 56 targets) for 414 yards and a touchdown while also rushing six times for negative-5 yards in eight games.
Arizona (4-11) will visit Atlanta at 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
