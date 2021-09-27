The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had two catches (on two targets) for 1 yard and one carry for 3 yards in Arizona's 31-19 win at Jacksonville on Sunday.
So far this season, Moore has 13 receptions on 15 targets for 183 yards and one touchdown to go along with one rush for 3 yards.
The Cardinals (3-0) are slated to visit the also unbeaten Los Angeles Rams (3-0) at 4:05 p.m. this coming Sunday.
