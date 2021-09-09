The New Albany native, a former standout at Louisville Trinity High School and Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver played in both of the Cardinals’ preseason games. The 21-year-old finished with six receptions for 38 yards and three rushes for 25 yards.
Moore is slated to make his regular-season debut at 1 p.m. Sunday, when Arizona visits the Tennessee Titans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.