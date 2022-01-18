The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner had five receptions for 32 yards and returned one kickoff for 15 yards in Arizona's 34-11 loss at the Los Angeles Rams in a wild-card playoff game Monday night.
Moore finished his rookie season with 54 receptions on 64 targets for 435 yards and one touchdown to go along with 18 rushes for 76 yards. He also returned 13 kickoffs for 291 yards and 21 punts for 171 yards.
The Cardinals finished the season 11-6 and made their first playoff appearance in six years.
