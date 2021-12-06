The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kicker returner had three rushes for 2 yards and one catch (on two targets) for 8 yards, while returning three kickoffs for 71 yards and one punt for no yards in Arizona's 33-22 win at Chicago on Sunday afternoon.
So far this season, Moore has 48 receptions on 58 targets for 421 yards and one touchdown to go along with 15 rushes for 64 yards. He also has returned 11 kickoffs for 243 yards and 19 punts for 153 yards.
The Cardinals (10-2) will next host the Los Angeles Rams at 8:15 p.m. next Monday night (ESPN).
