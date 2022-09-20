The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his second year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner missed the Cardinals’ 29-23 overtime win at Las Vegas on Sunday with a hamstring injury.
According multiple media reports Moore will likely miss more games, including this Sunday’s home contest against the Los Angeles Rams, due to the injury.
