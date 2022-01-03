The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner missed the Cardinals’ 25-22 win at Dallas on Sunday due to an ankle injury. It was the second straight game he’s missed.
So far this season, Moore has 51 receptions on 61 targets for 426 yards and one touchdown to go along with 17 rushes for 75 yards. He also has returned 11 kickoffs for 243 yards and 19 punts for 153 yards.
The Cardinals (11-5) will host Seattle at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.
