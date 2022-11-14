The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his second year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner had nine receptions (on 13 targets) for 94 yards in Arizona’s 27-17 win at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
So far this season, Moore has 41 catches (on 56 targets) for 414 yards and a touchdown while also rushing five times for 1 yard.
Arizona (4-6) will host the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 p.m. next Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.