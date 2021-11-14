The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner had two catches (on four targets) for 10 yards, while rushing once for 1 yard in Arizona’s surprising 34-10 home loss to Carolina on Sunday.
So far this season, Moore has 36 receptions on 45 targets for 362 yards and one touchdown to go along with 12 rushes for 62 yards. He also has returned seven kickoffs for 145 yards and 16 punts for 133 yards.
The Cardinals (8-2) visit Seattle (3-6) at 4:25 p.m. next Sunday afternoon.
