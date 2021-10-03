The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had three catches (on three targets) for 28 yards and two carries for 9 yards in Arizona's 37-20 win at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.
So far this season, Moore has 16 receptions on 18 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown to go along with three rushes for 12 yards.
The Cardinals (4-0) are slated to host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. this coming Sunday.
