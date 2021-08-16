The New Albany native, a former standout at Louisville Trinity High School and Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver, who was selected in the second round of the recent NFL Draft, made his pro debut in Arizona’s 19-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game this past Friday night.
Moore had three receptions for 23 yards and rushed twice for 16 yards in the Cardinals’ win.
Arizona (1-0) hosts Kansas City at 8 p.m. Friday night (ESPN) in its second preseason game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.