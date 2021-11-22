The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kicker returner had 11 catches (on 11 targets) for 51 yards, while returning one kickoff for 27 yards and two punts for 20 yards in Arizona’s 23-13 win at Seattle on Sunday afternoon.
So far this season, Moore has 47 receptions on 56 targets for 413 yards and one touchdown to go along with 12 rushes for 62 yards. He also has returned eight kickoffs for 172 yards and 18 punts for 153 yards.
The Cardinals (9-2) will visit Chicago (3-7) at 1 p.m. this Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.