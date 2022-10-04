The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his second year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver/kick returner made his season debut Sunday after missing the first three games due to a hamstring injury.
In the Cardinals’ 26-16 win at Carolina, Moore had three receptions (on five targets) for 11 yards. He also had one rush for negative-4 yards.
Arizona (2-2) will host undefeated Philadelphia at 4:25 p.m. this Sunday afternoon.
