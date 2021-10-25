The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards in Arizona's 31-5 win over Houston on Sunday afternoon.
So far this season, Moore has 26 receptions on 31 targets for 303 yards and one touchdown to go along with nine rushes for 60 yards.
The Cardinals (7-0) are slated to host the Green Bay Packers (6-1) at 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.