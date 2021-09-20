The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had seven catches (on eight targets) for 114 yards in Arizona's 34-33 victory over visiting Minnesota on Sunday. In the second quarter the 21-year-old scored the first touchdown of his career, hauling in a 77-yard bomb from quarterback Kyler Murray.
So far this season, Moore has 11 receptions on 13 targets for 182 yards and one touchdown.
The Cardinals (2-0) are slated to visit Jacksonville (0-2) at 1 p.m. this upcoming Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.