The New Albany native, a former standout at New Albany and Louisville Trinity high schools as well as Purdue University, is in his third year with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had three catches for 33 yards and two rushes for 12 yards in the Cardinals’ 20-16 season-opening loss at Washington on Sunday.
In his career (i.e. 23 games), Moore has 98 receptions for 882 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing 26 times for 83 yards.
Arizona (0-1) will host the New York Giants at 4:05 p.m. this Sunday.
