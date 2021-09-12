The New Albany native, a former standout at Louisville Trinity High School and Purdue University, is in his rookie year with the NFL's Arizona Cardinals.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound wide receiver had four catches (on five targets) for 68 yards — 17 yards per catch — in Arizona's season-opening 38-13 win at Tennessee on Sunday. The 21-year-old's longest reception went for 29 yards.
The Cardinals (1-0) are slated to host Minnesota at 4:05 p.m. this Sunday.
